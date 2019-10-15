CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County is launching an initiative to deal with mental health issues head-on.

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales held a meeting Tuesday to announce a plan the County is working on with the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute to evaluate current mental health services as well as identify and implement new strategies and procedures. The evaluation will involve state and federal services, health care providers, and public schools.

"Every institution, every agency, every school plays a different part and a different role. We need to coordinate and maximize our resources," Senator Juan Chuy Hinojosa said.

"We need to do a better job when we talk about health care for our citizens. We need to talk about all health care, and having a strong mind is first and foremost," Canales said.

A study of mental health services in Nueces County begins in October and will conclude in March of 2020.

