CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local health experts are bringing awareness to a concerning number of suicides here in the Coastal Bend, which have spiked.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner's reported four people died by suicide in just one day this week.

Here are some high risk factors of suicide:

Loss of job or medical illness

Previous suicide attempts

Change in mood

Can't sleep

Experiencing anxiety or loneliness

Increase of substance use

3News spoke with a counselor with the Nueces Center for Mental Health and Intellectual Disabilities, who said there are a number of triggers that can lead to suicidal thoughts including loss of a job or even a medical illness.

High risk factors to also look out for if someone who has had past suicide attempts, or someone who might have had a change in mood, is that they can't sleep. Counselors said to also be on the look out for an increase in substance use.

Resource information here.

24 hour crisis hotline (888) 767-4493

COVID Mental Health Support Line (833) 986-1919

If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide, call the 24 hour crisis hotline at (888) 767-4493.

Feeling anxious, stressed, or lonely because of the pandemic? Call (833) 986-1919.

