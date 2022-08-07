Nueces County announces new Chief Medical Examiner

Dr. Timothy Fagen's appointment comes after negligence within the medical examiner's office was revealed earlier this year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County has announced Dr. Timothy Fagen as the new Chief Medical Examiner.

Dr. Fagen worked with the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office in Austin, and has been practicing medicine for 17 years. His appointment comes after negligence within the medical examiner's office was revealed earlier this year.

It was back in January when former Deputy Medical Examiner Sandra Lyden was fired for not having a valid medical license. She was eventually arrested and charged with tampering with government records with the intent to defraud or harm another person.

Lyden's boss, former Medical Examiner Adel Shaker, was also arrested. He was charged with tampering or falsifying a government record, unauthorized practice of medicine, and abuse of a corpse.

"My primary goal is to rebuild the medical examiner office into one which is second to none, with quality, integrity, and transparency as our core values," Dr. Fagen said. "Changes will not come about overnight, but through the concerted efforts of the office personnel who are working diligently to accomplish this in an expeditious manner."

