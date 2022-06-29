Nueces County surpasses 3,000 active COVID-19 cases for first time since February

Currently, there are 3,006 active COVID-19 cases in Nueces County, the most since February.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County surpassed 3,000 active cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, which is the most active cases the county has seen since February 16 of this year.

Currently, there are 3,006 active COVID-19 cases in Nueces County.

There were 199 new cases reported on Tuesday, June 28. No deaths were reported.

Hospitalizations are also up. 65 people are currently hospitalized with the virus and 8 are in the ICU, according to the Corpus Christi Nueces County Public Health District.

"We are still in a pandemic. Our COVID numbers unfortunately are rising and that's due to a number of things," Dr. Kim Onufrak, Clinical Director for the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District said earlier this week. "Those that are vaccinated, our anti-body levels are waning. Also with nobody really wearing masks and an increase in social gatherings, that has increased our numbers for both COVID and flu."

Interim Health Department Director Stephen Viera said his staff is concerned about the upcoming holiday weekend.

"It's been a little difficult with all of the various holidays that have been taking place and we have another one coming with the Fourth of July," Viera said. "Whenever you can, wear a mask and just do the little things that are going to protect you and others."



Onufrak advises residents not to take any chances with family and friends.

"If you have any, even a tiny bit of sniffles, anything like that, to not go to a large social gathering. Especially if you are feverish, body aches, if you are sick, just stay at home," Onufrak said.



Onufrak said to keep all of the social distancing precautions in place if you will be around a crowd this weekend.

