CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nurses in Corpus Christi staged a demonstration by gathering near the Corpus Christi Medical Center Bay Area. They're hoping to convince the hospital management and the public that they deserve higher wages.

The Nurses Union in town rejected the company's efforts to negotiate. In a statement the hospital said in part:

"While many hospitals are struggling, resorting to furloughs and layoffs, it is disappointing that this union is demanding pay raises and rejected the continuation of a generous pay program. More than 16,000 Union members have benefited from a pay program considered by the hospital as generous even though the current contract doesn't call for it."

HCA Healthcare, the company that owns CCMC, said all of its management have taken pay cuts and they are trying to avoid layoffs. They said with demands for higher pay from the union, they may have no other choice.

