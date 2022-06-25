Officials investigating after a body was found in Aransas County this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Aransas County Sheriff's Department recovered a body from the water, Wednesday morning.
The department released this information on Facebook where they said that once the remains were retrieved, they were sent off for an autopsy to be conducted.
The department said their hope is to find probable cause of death from an examiner and any evidence that will help lead them in finding an identification.
This is a developing story. Stay with 3NEWS for updates as more information becomes available.
