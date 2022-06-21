DA's motion to withdraw execution date for John Henry Ramirez denied

In 2004, Ramirez was convicted in the death of a Corpus Christi store clerk. He is set to be put to death by lethal injection on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A motion to withdraw the execution date for John Henry Ramirez has been denied.

Judge Bobby Galvan made the decision in a court hearing Tuesday morning.

Ramirez's attorney Seth Kretzer and Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez filed the motion together.

It was back in 2004 when Ramirez was convicted of killing a Corpus Christi store clerk. He and his legal team recently won a Supreme Court case that said a death row inmate should be allowed to have his pastor pray out loud and touch him during his execution.

Ramirez is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Oct. 5, but back in April the motion to withdraw that requested execution date was filed by Gonzalez, citing his "firm belief that the death penalty is unethical and should not be imposed on Mr. Ramirez or any other person" while he is in office.

