Operation Health and Wellness provides key services in Nueces County residents

The services include medical, engineering and civil affairs.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's called Operation Health and Wellness. It's a mission about a month long that brought over 400 troops to Nueces County for innovative readiness training.

"It will benefit the department of defense," said Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales. "Our community, our children, our colonias, not just for today but for years to come."

Their training includes providing key services to this community like medical, engineering and civil affairs.

"Physician's assistants," said Major Wendy Fajardo with the US Navy. "We have doctors. We have dentists. We have hygienists. We have veterinarians. There's so many of us and of course, our support staff."

The primary focus of the program is offer help to folks living in the Colonias while at the same time, provide hands-on experience to our troops. This even covers infrastructure inside neighborhoods and upgrading roads.

"It includes clearing water shed creeks," said Oscar Munoz, the Director of the Colonias program of Texas A&M University. "It includes resurfacing and re-topping many roads in the Colonias."

It's also costing Nueces County residents zero dollars.

"Everybody brings those opportunities within their own budgets," Munoz added. "So there's never an exchange of money. We're all doing this within our budgets."

Residents can expect convenient service locations in Robstown, Banquete, Bishop, and Petronila.

