Crews back on scene of Island fire to monitor flames, try to extinguish completely

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is from Sunday night's story on the fire.
Emergency crews with Nueces County Emergency Service District 2 (ESD2) is back at the scene of a fire on Padre Island that began Sunday to try and finish extinguishing the flames.
ESD2 officials said in a social media post Sunday night that they hoped to let the fire burn out by itself due to it heading toward marshy areas and the water.
Monday morning, ESD2 posted that it was back at the scene to help extinguish the fire.
"There are still currently nothing in danger, crews are just making an attempt to extinguish the fire completely if possible," the post said.
ESD No. 2 deputy chief JP Hominick said the department hopes to have the fire out within the next four hours, and all hands are on deck working toward that goal.
He also said the wind direction is working in their favor currently.
The fire currently is burning alongside Park Road 22, headed toward the Padre Island National Seashore.
