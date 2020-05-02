CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi residents gathered Tuesday to hear and give feedback about the city's latest plans for Padre Island.

One of the hottest topics discussed was safety. A few residents say they are concerned about crime on the Island, especially after the deaths of New Hamshire couple James and Michelle Butler.

Some residents were pushing for a police substation to have increased police presence on the Island.

Police Chief Mike Markle addressed concerns and said there are no plans to build one.

"It is a station where people show up for shift change and get their cars and get briefed, and they go out on the streets so having a substation on the island would not create an ongoing presence on the island it would just be a building," resident Polly Blazer said

According to Markle, the Flour Bluff substation will be going through a renovation, and those officers will be temporarily using the substation on Corona.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: