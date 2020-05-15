CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — COVID-19 has already left its mark on the Coastal Bend and small business owners.

Matt Woolbright, the founder and owner of the app 'Pay Your Neighbor' designed it to map out local businesses for customers to eat and shop.

He said after seeing what COVID-19 has done to some stores in our community, he felt called to step up. He said this app can hopefully provide the light at the end of the tunnel for some business owners.

"We're stronger and not just as an economy but as a community and as a people," Wooldbright said. "When neighbors support neighbors, we get behind each other, our wildest dreams, and hopes, and ambitions to help each other succeed."

