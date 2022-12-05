Local pediatrician starts formula drive to help families during shortage

Sunnyside Pediatrics is accepting new, sealed, unexpired cans and containers of powdered or liquid baby formula.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunnyside Pediatrics has started a formula drive for families who are suffering during the shortage.

Sunnyside has two locations in the area:

5817 Patton St., Suite 101 in Corpus Christi

13310 Leopard St., Suite 27 in Calallen

The pediatric center is accepting new, sealed, unexpired cans and containers of powdered or liquid baby formula.

They also offer a curbside service if you would like to remain in your vehicle. You just need to dial 361-992-9383 (Corpus Christi) or 361-242-3355 (Calallen) and someone will come out and collect your donation.

All donated formula will be available to anyone who needs it.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.