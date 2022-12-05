Local pediatrician starts formula drive to help families during shortage

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunnyside Pediatrics has started a formula drive for families who are suffering during the shortage.
Sunnyside has two locations in the area:
- 5817 Patton St., Suite 101 in Corpus Christi
- 13310 Leopard St., Suite 27 in Calallen
The pediatric center is accepting new, sealed, unexpired cans and containers of powdered or liquid baby formula.
They also offer a curbside service if you would like to remain in your vehicle. You just need to dial 361-992-9383 (Corpus Christi) or 361-242-3355 (Calallen) and someone will come out and collect your donation.
All donated formula will be available to anyone who needs it.
