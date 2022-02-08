One hospitalized after person fires gunshots into Corpus Christi convenience store

The shooting happened at 5:15 a.m. Three people were inside the store when someone began shooting from outside the store, officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person was hospitalized this morning after being shot at a Stripes store on Ayers and Tarlton, Corpus Christi police officials said.

The shooting happened at 5:15 a.m. Three people were inside the store when someone began shooting from outside the store, officials said. One person in the store was hit and had minor injuries. They were taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said.

The person who shot into the store has not been found as of 6:45 a.m., police said.

No description of the person was given. This is an active investigation and we will keep you updated as any new information comes in.

