Plea deal reached for former Bishop teacher

Andrea Pena pleaded guilty to five felony charges, including sexual assault of a child, online solicitation of a minor, and improper relationship with a student.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 28-year-old former Bishop teacher Andrea Pena, who was accused of having a sexual relationship with one of her students, has taken a plea deal.

Pena pleaded guilty to five felony charges, including sexual assault of a child, online solicitation of a minor, and improper relationship with a student.

The plea is for deferred adjudication, which means Pena can have the conviction removed from her record if she completes her five years of community supervision.

As part of that community service, Pena must register as a sex offender, complete 200 hours of community service, and stay away from the victim and the victim's family.

