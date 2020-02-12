Two seriously injured after wrong-way driver crashes head-on into another vehicle overnight

The drivers of the two vehicles were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A wrong-way driver caused a major accident on North Padre Island Drive overnight.

Police with the Corpus Christi Police Department said they received a call for a person driving a Chevy van southbound in the northbound lanes of NPID near the Joe Fulton Corridor at 2:15 a.m. Before officers could catch up, the driver crashed head-on with another vehicle.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The man who was at-fault, who is 44-years-old, was issued a citation for driving the wrong way down the highway.

As officers continue to investigate the crash, more information may become available.

