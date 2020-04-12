x
Police responding to situation at Budget Inn in downtown Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police officers are responding to a situation at the Budget Inn motel the downtown area.

Not much information is available at the time, but 3News is at the scene and can see multiple officers with long guns outside of a motel unit.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

