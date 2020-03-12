Port of Corpus Christi ranked #1 Free Trade Zone in the country by Site Selection Magazine

The ranking makes the Port of Corpus Christi the number one port in the entire state for the rate of new industries and new jobs.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port of Corpus Christi received a special recognition Wednesday for the 60,000-70,000 jobs it's member industries generate in the Coastal Bend.

The Port of Corpus Christi's Free Trade Zone, which includes all the businesses within the Port, is now ranked number one in the nation by Site Selection Magazine for economic development and job growth in the area.

That ranking also makes it the number one port in the entire state for the rate of new industries and new jobs.

Iain Vasey, President and CEO of the Regional Economic Development Corporation, said Port business including oil and manufacturing keeps us attractive to businesses wanting to relocate to the Coastal Bend.

"We've got about 200,000 jobs in this entire market, and somewhere between 60,000 and 70,000 of those jobs are directly or indirectly supported by the Port operations," Vasey said. "By being ranked as the top foreign trade zone in the country, the Port of Corpus Christi, it puts our port and our assets and our industrial achievements in front of corporate real estate decision makers across the world."

The Port topped the list of 257 foreign trade zones in the United States and was also the top Texas port ahead of the Port of Houston and the Texas City Foreign-Trade Zone Corporation.