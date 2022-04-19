Port of Corpus Christi seeking applicants for community funding program

Port leaders are looking for groups who will be working between now and the end of the year in one or more of the Port’s ‘Areas of Impact.’

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port of Corpus Christi is looking to give a boost to non-profit groups in the Coastal Bend by offering free money, but there are only a few days left to apply for those funds.

It is part of the Port’s Community Funding Program.

Port leaders are looking for groups who will be working between now and the end of the year in one or more of the Port’s ‘Areas of Impact.’ Those include: Community Vitality, Education & Workforce Development, Economic Development, Health Care & Safety and Sustainability & Environmental Stewardship.

Because the POCC is governed by the Texas Water Code, there are limits on what they can invest in the community. Rosaura Bailey, PCCA Director of Community Relations, told 3News, “We can give up to 5% of our revenues. This year, our Commission has allotted us to spend up to $5,000,000 in our community.”

The available money could represent a significant amount of help to the organizations that need it.

The last time the Port put out the call for applications, they received about 180 requests from groups in Nueces, San Patricio and surrounding counties. According to Bailey, they were able to help about 90-percent of those groups.

The deadline to apply is April 30.

To view the application process and requirements, click here.

