CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At Del Mar College, there's word that several employees may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

A guest on campus for a meeting with college employees was notified they had been exposed to someone who was COVID-19 positive. Six others in that meeting were asked to self-isolate.

Once the test results for that guest are known, college administrators said they will determine what the other six people need to do.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: