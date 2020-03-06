CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At Del Mar College, there's word that several employees may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
A guest on campus for a meeting with college employees was notified they had been exposed to someone who was COVID-19 positive. Six others in that meeting were asked to self-isolate.
Once the test results for that guest are known, college administrators said they will determine what the other six people need to do.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- A head on crash involving a Mexico charter bus has sent two people to the hospital and left several others injured
- Scammer on Craigslist tries to trick a local couple into paying him for a house he didn't own
- George West police arrest 47-year-old Ehab Sadeek yesterday afternoon after he was caught with a minor in Live Oak County
- Two CCPD officers are on paid administrative leave after confronting a suspected burglar Tuesday morning at a home in the 5900 block of Ayers