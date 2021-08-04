Power outage on the south side of Corpus Christi leaves many without power

AEP Texas is projecting the restoration time for 7 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At 4:13 p.m. AEP Texas tweeted out that about 1,800 residents in Corpus Christi on the south side of town may be without power due to a reported outage. Click here for the outage map.

At this time, AEP is projecting that the power will be back around 7 p.m., though, that is subject to change.

Our AEP Texas crews are responding to an outage that left approximately 1,815 customers without power on the south side of Corpus Christi. The initial estimate restoration time is projected for 7 p.m.; however, this projection could change. — AEP Texas (@AEPTexas) April 8, 2021

