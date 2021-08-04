x
Power outage on the south side of Corpus Christi leaves many without power

AEP Texas is projecting the restoration time for 7 p.m.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At 4:13 p.m. AEP Texas tweeted out that about 1,800 residents in Corpus Christi on the south side of town may be without power due to a reported outage. Click here for the outage map.

At this time, AEP is projecting that the power will be back around 7 p.m., though, that is subject to change.

Stick with 3News as we follow this developing story. 

