Power restored to Flour Bluff area

According to the AEP Texas Outage Map, power has been restored to Flour Bluff as of 9:59 a.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the AEP Texas Outage Map, outages began around 8:44 a.m. on Monday, Apr. 18. Power was restored at 9:59 a.m.

AEP Texas reports that upwards 4,500 residents in the Flour Bluff area were without power.

At this time, there is no word on the cause of these outages.

You can click here to view the AEP Texas Outage Map for more information.

