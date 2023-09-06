Progress made in filling vacancies at Nueces County Courthouse

Back in August, the district attorney's office announced they were looking to fill 15 positions. As of Wednesday, that number has decreased to just eight.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Courthouse has been taking steps in the right direction to address vacancies in their office.

Back in August, the district attorney's office announced they were looking to fill 15 positions. As of Wednesday, that number has decreased to just eight.

Nueces County Chief Felony Prosecutor Kristi Britt said that the progress is due in largely due to job postings both locally and on the state bar website.

"The ebb and flow of life right? People come, people go; that's just the state of an office so um all I can tell you is that when we get applications we review immediately. we do our best to fill those positions as quick as possible," she said.