Record number of amateur boxers show up for South Texas Junior Olympic Tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A record number of amateur boxers arrived at the American Bank Center this weekend for the USA Boxing South Texas Junior Olympic Tournament.

The tournament was last hosted by the city in 1991.

This time around, more than 400 boxers from 8 to 16 years old are competing for gold medals and a chance to represent the country. They're coming from across the state and will participate from Friday through Sunday.

District 2 City Councilman Ben Molina was in attendance, Friday, and discussed the importance of this event being hosted in Corpus Christi.

"It teaches discipline, strength, conditioning and really gets a lot of kids, it builds confidence in them," Molina said. "So, it's a great sport for our children and we're seeing the benefit of it by hosting all of these families in our city."

The champions will be decided on Sunday with a chance to go to nationals later this year.

