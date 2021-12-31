x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Emergency crews respond to RV fire on Padre Island

The RV caught fire on Highway 361 near Park Road 22.
Credit: 3News

The Flour Bluff Volunteer Fire Department is responding to an RV fire on Padre Island. 

The RV could be seen in flames on Highway 361 near Park Road 22.

Crews responding to 361 and PR 22 for an RV on fire.

Posted by Nueces County ESD 2- Flour Bluff Fire VFD on Friday, December 31, 2021

This is a developing story. Stay with kiiitv.com for the latest.

Related Articles

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

In Other News

NYE forecast: warm, humid and breezy