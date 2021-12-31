Emergency crews respond to RV fire on Padre Island

The Flour Bluff Volunteer Fire Department is responding to an RV fire on Padre Island.
The RV could be seen in flames on Highway 361 near Park Road 22.
This is a developing story. Stay with kiiitv.com for the latest.
