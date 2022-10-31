Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend, city work to help the homeless community

Major Russell Czajkowski is the area commander of the Salvation Army and said the plans expansion wouldn't have happened without the city's help.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City leaders are working on the latest plan to help the homeless community in our area get the resources they need.

There are plans in the works for the Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend to turn an old 18,000 square foot gym off their Buford Street complex into an $1.8 million men's dormitory.

Major Russell Czajkowski is the area commander of the Salvation Army and said the plans expansion wouldn't have happened without the city's help.

"Hopefully we can get $1.1 million from them. We plan on putting in another $700,000 in our own capital monies," Czajkowski said.

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo said the city is ready for this project to move forward.

"We have roughly about $1.1 million that are from federal funding but, it's going to go towards creating and building up a drop-in shelter as well as most likely expanding their permanent number of beds," she said.

Czajkowski said that it should take about a year to complete the renovation. He is positive that the project and the Army's strategies will work to aid the homeless community. He added that just last year alone, his organization helped to get 933 homeless people into their own homes.

