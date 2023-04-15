Sand sculptors show off masterpieces at Texas Sandfest

High tides did not stop thousands from showing up to view sand masterpieces and enjoy venders.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High tides did not stop sculptors, vendors and thousands from showing up to the Texas Sandfest 2023 today.

3NEWS photojournalist, Maitland Rutledge caught up with some of those folks who are proud of their master pieces, the popular events tradition, and of course our beaches here in the Coastal Bend.

Sand Sculptor from Belton TX, Steve Nagy spoke with 3NEWS and said, "To me, this is some of the best art you will ever witness on the beach in 3-D."

Dakota Mccord from Third Coast Chillin' said, "Other than the tide, things have been going good. People have showed up, we have locals out here and a lot of people from out of town checking us out. Overall, it's a really good time."

"It's a good opportunity for us to come out and be a part of the community and have a good time." Mccord said.

Nagy explained. "Just take your time and have patience. It doesn't happen overnight. I've been around a lot of places and to me this is home. The sand here is great."

