National search begins for new Corpus Christi fire chief

Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni announced the appointment of Deputy Chief Richie Quintero as acting fire chief.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The national search for a permanent City of Corpus Christi fire chief has begun.

Tuesday, Corpus Christi City Council took time to congratulate and thank former fire chief Robert Rocha for his leadership and numerous contributions to our city.

That included his art in implementing Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo's Save Our Seniors (SOS) Homebound Program. Something that later became a statewide model advocated by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

"Success for an organization happens when you have a group of men and women, as we do in the Corpus Christi Fire Department, that work together in order to deliver the highest quality of service," Rocha said. "Remember, every citizen in the City of Corpus Christi needs to be treated with dignity and respect."

Rocha is not done serving the community, as he was also appointed by the council to a vacancy with the Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation.

Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni announced the appointment of Deputy Chief Richie Quintero as acting fire chief. Quintero has been serving as the deputy chief since 2010, and has been with CCFD for the last 29 years.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.