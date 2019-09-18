CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The principal of Carroll High School posted a notice on the school Facebook page Wednesday to report a threat that was made against the campus.

According to post, the threat was received Wednesday afternoon, and the Corpus Christi Independent School District Police Department immediately began investigating. The threat was unable to be substantiated.

Out of an abundance of caution, patrols were stepped up around the campus.

If you have any information that you can share with police regarding threats of violence or suspicious activity, report it immediately.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: