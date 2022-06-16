Senate passes bipartisan bill to help burn pit victims

In March 3News reported how Burn Pits 360 founder, Le Roy Torres was in Washington, D.C. preparing to have his case heard by the U.S. Supreme Court.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday, the senate passed the "Honoring our PACT Act" which provides support for service members who were exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances.

In March 3News reported how Burn Pits 360 founder, Le Roy Torres was in Washington, D.C. preparing to have his case heard by the United States Supreme Court.

The legal battle goes back to a lawsuit filed by Le Roy Torres against the State of Texas in 2017, which states that Torres was forced out of his job as a State Trooper because of a lung injury he received while serving in Iraq.

"We're just super excited," said Rosie Torres, Co-founder of Burn Pits 360. "It's been 13 years in the making and here we are 13 years later where the senate passed one of the most monumental, historic pieces of legislation ever in the history of the United States in regards to veteran's and toxic exposure."

Rosie added that she was glad to finally see Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz voting for the legislation. At the same time she's disappointed that area Rep, Michael Cloud did not support the effort at all.

"It was always about money. No support from Congressman Cloud," Torres said. "Not one effort or support throughout the 13 years, I mean I know he wasn't in office 13 years ago but you know since he took office. "It was his excuse from his office was about being fiscally responsible. So, I'll leave that at that."

3News contacted Cloud's office. They didn't provide a statement but did point to the cost of the legislation.

Now, Rosie Torres said that she and her organization owed a huge debt of gratitude to comedian John Stewart for taking up there cause in front of congress.

