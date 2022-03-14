Beeville welcomes Sergeant Kevin Behr as new Chief of Police

As a Bee County Sheriff's Office Patrol Sergeant, Behr gave almost 20 years of service to the county. Now he's taking over as the Beeville Chief of Police.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Beeville is getting a new Chief of Police in Sergeant Kevin Behr. Behr had served for almost 20 years as a Bee County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Sergeant.

Sunday evening, Bee County Sheriff's Office shared a touching video on social media of Sergeant Behr calling off duty from his position.

The touching moment comes as Behr was officially named Beeville Chief of Police. While the Sheriff's Office is sad to see him go, they're still glad to celebrate his accomplishments.

