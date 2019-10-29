CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Members of a fraternity at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi want to end the stigma associated with mental illness.

Alpha Sigma Phi hosted a "Smashing the Stigma" event where students and faculty were invited to take a sledgehammer to a junk car. According to organizers, the idea is to encourage those suffering from mental health issues to reach out for help.

"To smash the stigma for reaching out for help for mental health. Especially in college, and especially for young men, there seems to be a stigma for reaching out for help whenever you need it, especially for college students. It's okay to reach out for help, and that's the main priority," Vice President of Communication Joseph Monroy said.

Pull-A-Part Junkyard & Auto Salvage donated the car. The vehicle will be available for smashing as the university prepares for final exams.

The cost to smash the car is $1 for two hits.

