Space heater safety tips to prevent accidents in your home

Experts say to plug the heater directly into the wall outlet and avoid using a surge protector or extension cord.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Annaville Volunteer Fire Department is putting out a warning regarding space heaters. Experts say to plug the heater directly into the wall outlet and avoid using a surge protector or extension cord.

Also, make sure there is an automatic shut off.

They also say to not place the heater within three feet of children, pets or anything that can catch fire like curtains or blankets.

Keep it out of rooms where moisture can build up -- for example -- the bathroom. Never try to repair a malfunctioning space heater.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.