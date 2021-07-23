Study finds nearly 400 Nueces County children with lead poisoning

The League of Women Voters just completed a four year study on lead. Now they are trying to determine a source and say it could be coming from the tap water.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — A four year study on the impact on lead poisoning in children living in Nueces County was presented to County Commissioners on Wednesday by the League of Women Voters.

The study was prompted by reports of water dangers from Flint, Michigan back in 2017. The group sent off a request to the Texas Department of State Health Services for data from 44 area zip codes looking for the number of children under 6 with elevated blood lead levels between the years of 2012 and 2017. What they found was that nearly 400 children reported some sort of lead poisoning in just the top 12 zip codes.

Kathryn Oler is the President of the Corpus Christi League of Women Voters and says the highest numbers came from two zip codes; 78515, which is the area from around Del Mar College East to Tierra Grande and 78380, mostly made up of Robstown.

"We don't know why they are so high there. We don't know the conditions if its through the water or some of the other carries of lead like paint so that's something that needs to be discovered and moved on, but we have awareness of that now," said Oler.

The study also looked at local water systems as a possible source of the contamination. They say no amount of lead is safe for human consumption, and that the action level for many systems is 15 parts per billion.

The League of Women Voters says there could be hundreds more children in Nueces County with lead poisoning.

"With lead poisoning in children it can cause difficulties in mental health and controlling emotions and behavior and change their performance at school and ability to learn; and even in later years these situations can continue because once the lead is in your body you cant get rid of it easily," said Oler.