CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Quite a few candidates were unopposed this Super Tuesday, but a few were in a hard fought battle to win their party's nomination.

Now, it's all about looking ahead to November.

On the Democratic side, there was the Nueces County Attorney race. Rene Flores beat out Carlos Vela with 52-percent of the vote.

When it comes to the County Commissioner, Precinct 3 seat, former city councilman and incumbent John Marez took the win over Joe Gonzalez.

In San Patricio County, Republican Oscar Rivera will keep his badge as sheriff after narrowly defeating Daniel Lorberau by less than 100 votes. In an online statement, Lorberau thanked God, his family and his supporters, saying "I congratulate you Sheriff Oscar Rivera and wish you nothing but the best for you and the citizens of San Patricio County."

It was a big night for a few Republican races as well. Missy Medary had a huge win over Guy Williams with 80-percent of the vote to claim the race for the 347th District Judge position. She will now face off against Democratic challenger Deborah Rios in November.

In the race for Nueces County District Attorney, Jon West maintained a slight lead over James Gardner. It was enough to claim the victory and West will now face incumbent Democrat Mark Gonzalez in November.

"I'd like to thank everybody, not only the people who supported me, but everyone who went out and voted," West said. "It's really important, you can see. Ours is a government for the people. By the people, and for the people."

"We've been laying low, not wasting any of our resources, but I promise you this, once we find out who we will be going against, we will be in full force," District Attorney Mark Gonzalez said. "What they should expect is a good race."

Looking ahead to November, we will now see incumbent Republican Todd Hunter facing Democrat Eric Holguin in the race for District 32 state representative. Democrat incumbent Abel Herrero will face off against James Hernandez for the District 34 state representative seat.

We will also be watching the race for District 20 state senator, which will be between incumbent Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa and Republican candidate Judy Cutright.

In San Patricio County, winners of contested races included Oscar Rivera for sheriff, Lilly Wildinson for County Commissioner Precinct 3 ,and Kody Farenthold for Constable Precinct 6. Also among the winners were Sonia Lopez for County Commissioner Precinct 1, Alma Villarreal Moreno for County Commissioner Precinct 3, Francisco Cantu for Constable Precinct 2, and Teresa Gonzalez for Constable Precinct 8.

In Kleberg County's contested races, winners included David Rosse for County Commissioner Precinct 1 and Jerry Martinez for County Commissioner Precinct 3. On the Democratic side, Artie De La Rosa for County Commissioner Precinct 3, and Amando Vidal for Constable Precinct 4.

Also a big part of Super Tuesday were the propositions on the Democrat and Republican ballots. How important are those propositions? For the Democratic Party, there was not much change.

"The top three are right to healthcare, right to public education, and right to essentially a clean environment -- clean air, water and so forth. Those are all things that have been in the Democratic Party national platform for more than two or three years," Political Analyst Dr. Bill Chriss said.

For Republicans however, there were some Texas targeted propositions, like Proposition 7, which protects Texas historical monuments, and Proposition 8 which purges illegal voters from voter rolls.

"Then there's one on bail and on term limiting state legislators to 12 years, and I think that's relatively a new idea," Chriss said. "You got four that are more locally directed about specific issues that have recently come up, but again, they all passed by essentially 90-percent margins."

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: