Suspect in weekend homicide had been accused, arrested for murder once before in 2020

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police have made an arrest in a weekend homicide in which three people were shot, one of them fatally, at the Cole Park Amphitheatre early Saturday morning.

The suspect, 21-year-old Jimmie Williams, was arrested on murder charges, but this isn't the first murder that Williams has been accused of this year.

Saturday's incident resulted in the death of a 58-year-old man and the injury of two other people. According to court documents obtained by 3News, police were able to see on City cameras a disturbance take place and then saw multiple people run through the park.

On that video footage, police said two vehicles can be seen leaving the park at a high rate of speed -- one, a white Pontiac, and the other identified as a dark-colored Chevy truck. The report also states an officer recognized one of the men running from the scene as an associate of Williams'.

The probable cause statement goes on to say intel gathered shows that Williams drives a white Pontiac.

"Detectives started gathering their information and from there they were able to determine who the offender was and from there they were able to pick up Jimmie Williams a few hours later," CCPD Lt. Michael Pena said.

According to court documents, during their search for the suspect, police stopped a vehicle in which Williams was a passenger of. The documents further state that during an inventory of the vehicle, police located a handgun and a blue extended magazine behind a monitor in the dashboard. After removing the monitor, a second gun was found inside the same compartment.

The second gun had a serial number that had been scratched off and was unreadable according to police.

Williams was arrested and taken back to police headquarters where police say during an interview that he admitted he was at Cole Park, that he had two guns, and he had shot them. He would later make a statement, "I don't know who I shot."

Williams was charged with murder and his bond set at $1 million.

It turns out, however, that Williams was previously arrested in connection to another murder back in June of this year.

It was on June 21st when four people were sent to the hospital as a result of a shooting at the Glen Willows Apartments on the 5800 block of Everhart Road. One of the victims ended up dying from his injuries. He was identified as 20-year-old Nicholas Godwin.

After an interview with CCPD detectives, Williams was arrested and booked for murder, but 3News learned he was released about a month later. Court documents state the reason was that Williams' GPS monitor showed he was not present at the scene at the time of the offense.

Police were not able to comment on Williams' connection to that case, or as to why he was originally arrested, but did say the death investigation remains one of two unsolved murder cases from 2020.

"We're still actively investigating that case, trying to identify the offender or offender, so if anybody has any information please reach out to us," Pena said.

You can do so by calling police at 361-886-2840.