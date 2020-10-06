CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi Police officer was able to track down a suspect this morning who is accused of firing gunshots at another car near Ocean Drive.

Around 7:30 a.m., at Swantner Park, police said someone from inside a vehicle fired a couple of rounds into another. That's when a call came into police from witnesses to be on the lookout for a gold SUV. Police were able to catch the suspects near the King High School area.

"An alert officer saw the vehicle, made a traffic stop on it and we're arresting one individual," Lieutenant Henry Mangum said.

The man arrested has not been identified. Fortunately, we're told no one was hurt in the shooting.

