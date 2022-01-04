TAMU-K takes home awards at TIPA

A few students went to compete at the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association and came home with 22 awards, placing first as a team in "overall newspaper design".

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M University-Kingsville students are being awarded for their writing in the university's newspaper.

"Journalism is such a cool thing," said Ronni Reyna, editor-in-chief of the South Texan Newspaper. "It can be exhausting especially as a student, so having that validation of knowing what your doing is that motivation that keeps me going."

Reyna said that while the award was an added plus, she was happy to simply be recognized.

