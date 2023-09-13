A&M-CC celebrates growth during annual 'State of the University' address

A full house was present to hear just how far the university has come.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi hosted its annual State of the University on Wednesday, celebrating milestones such as a new school year, growth, and research ventures.

Around 500 community members, students and educators were invited to the event.

During her remarks, university President Kelly Miller said this is the Islanders’ third year in a row with a record-breaking number of graduates, with the Summer semester seeing more than 700 students walk the stage.

"One of the things that we hope our university will be able to do is develop an educated workforce that meets the needs of our community as we grow and as we thrive," she said. "But we also want students to stay here in the Coastal Bend, whether they are from here or they just came here because they love where we are."

The university is Corpus Christi's only option for a four-year degree, and only one of two such schools in the Coastal Bend.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!