Texas breaks ground on innovative public-private partnership for brackish water treatment plant

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There were a number of residents who were excited to help celebrate the groundbreaking for the state's very first public/private partnership that will see a reverse osmosis plant built here.



State Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa, State Representative J.M. Lozano and Seven Seas CEO Henry Charrabe were all present for the ceremony.

Seven Seas will build the reverse osmosis treatment plant. It will desalinate and treat that brackish water, which comes from the Gulf Coast Aquifer. That’s a series of underground water sources that runs from Louisiana to Mexico and largely skirts Corpus Christi.



"Our region has more water than all of the combined lakes and surface water in the state of Texas is what they are telling us so there’s quite a bit of water in that Jasper aquifer," said Alice City Manager Michael Esparza.



State lawmakers agree that this first-of-its-kind public-private partnership can be used as a model for other cities around the state looking for another source of water. Currently, Alice gets its water pipes in from lake Corpus Christi.



"When you have this kind of partnership where experts in the field of water quality come in and build a plant and run the plant there is some seed money that the cities need in the state should be able to provide that in the future," Lozano said.

Hinojosa said that the project will yield great benefits to the Coastal Bend.

"It is much easier to convert brackish water into drinking water than salt water from the sea. So, this is just another example of utilizing the states resources to be able to help local communities meet their water needs," Hinojosa said.



Esparza said the city’s project costs is $12.5 million. That includes the money to cover the two wells that will be drilled along with the rest of the infrastructure. Seven Seas is covering the cost of the plant and its maintenance and operation.



"This is a blue print on how to do water and waste water infrastructure in the entire country, especially in Texas," Charrabe said.

The plant should be built by the middle of next year and producing nearly 3 million gallons of water daily to the city.

