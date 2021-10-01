TxDOT prepares roads for possibility of winter weather this weekend

The possibility of winter weather in Northern parts of the Coastal Bend prompted crews to make roads safer for drivers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The possibility of winter weather in northern parts of the Coastal bend prompted crews with the Texas Department of Transportation to make the roads safer for drivers.

The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted a photo Saturday showing crews pre-treating bridges and elevated structures with a saltwater type solution.

It delays or prevents moisture from turning into ice should temperatures drop below freezing. Crews treated major roadways in Bee, Goliad, Karnes, and Live Oak Counties.

“And of course, the bridges and elevated structures are the ones that will typically ice first because the cold air circulates above and below them,” said Rickey Dailey with TxDOT. “The main roadways that are on the ground stay warmer because the earth is warmer.”

TxDOT reminds drivers to check the road conditions. You can do so any time online here. They ask drivers to be aware of the weather before heading out.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.