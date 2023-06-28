White powder-filled envelope sent to the Nueces County Courthouse

The package was sent to 319th District Court Judge David Stith, but was opened by a court manager.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An envelope containing white powder was discovered at the Nueces County Courthouse on Wednesday after a court manager opened the package.

It currently is unclear as to what the substance is, but the Nueces County Sheriff's Office is now investigating the incident.

It was addressed to 319th District Court Judge David Stith, whose court sees criminal cases, as well as divorce and civil cases.

Stith said the letter came from a defendant at the jail, but referred 3NEWS' follow-up questions to the sheriff's office.

This is a developing story. 3NEWS has crews at the courthouse and will update this story as new information becomes available.

