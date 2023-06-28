White powder-filled envelope sent to the Nueces County Courthouse

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An envelope containing white powder was discovered at the Nueces County Courthouse on Wednesday after a court manager opened the package.
It currently is unclear as to what the substance is, but the Nueces County Sheriff's Office is now investigating the incident.
It was addressed to 319th District Court Judge David Stith, whose court sees criminal cases, as well as divorce and civil cases.
Stith said the letter came from a defendant at the jail, but referred 3NEWS' follow-up questions to the sheriff's office.
This is a developing story. 3NEWS has crews at the courthouse and will update this story as new information becomes available.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Man attacked, killed by pack of dogs in Rockport
- Young girl drowns at Aransas Pass Aquatic Center
- Wheel of Fortune Live! is coming to Corpus Christi
- Potentially dangerous bacteria found in Gulf of Mexico poses health risk to Coastal Bend community
- First stay cable to be installed on Harbor Bridge Project
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.