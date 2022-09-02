Woman dies after fire engulfs Bishop home

A man also suffered from burns and smoke inhalation and is expected to be transported to a burn unit in San Antonio for his injuries.

BISHOP, Texas — A woman died and her husband was badly injured in an early morning fire in Bishop.

Several area fire agencies responded to the fire around 5 a.m. on the 6600 block of La Paloma Rd in Bishop. The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene.

A man on scene told emergency crews that his disabled wife was still inside the home as it was burning. First responders were unable to rescue the woman and she was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The man suffered burns and smoke inhalation and is expected to be transported to a burn unit in San Antonio for his injuries.

The home was a total loss.

Authorities are on scene this morning waiting for the State Fire Marshal to arrive, who will take over the investigation. They will be assisted by Nueces County Fire Marshal, Nueces County Sheriff's Office and a CCFD fire investigator.

Deputies with the Precinct 3 Constable's Office as well as Nueces County Sheriff's Office, Bishop PD, Nueces County ESD 3, Annaville Fire Dept., Kleberg County Fire Dept. and Robstown Fire Dept. responded to the fire.

This is an ongoing active investigation that includes multiple agencies and for that reason no further information is expected to be released at this time.

