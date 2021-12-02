Hispanic veterans honored with annual Bus Wrap Tribute

Many were recognized with their picture on the bus, including slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The American GI Forum, Beatrice T. Perez Robstown Women's Chapter teamed up with Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority to honor Hispanic veterans with their annual bus wrap tribute.

"My dad would be honored and proud. I know he fought for inclusion and equality and I just thank you for so much for letting him receive this honor," said Victor Guajardo Jr., son of Victor Guajardo who was honored in the ceremony.

It was a five-year tradition coordinated by the chapter. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the celebration was delayed from Oct. 2020 to Feb. 2021.

Coordinators said they were determined to ensure Hispanic veterans were honored as a part of their Hispanic Heritage month dedication.

"They're going to see it and we want everybody to look at it and look at it closely. These people gave their all, everybody on that bus, not just our members, everyone on there represents our country," said Patsy Vazquez-Contes, the event coordinator for the chapter.

Men like Ernesto Montoya and Luis Vazquez-Contez were recognized on the bus. While many of the honorees walked to the podium to receive their replica of the bus, some were unable, including late Fort hood soldier-specialist, Vanessa Guillen.

"Vanessa is no longer here, but her family's here in her honor," said Rosie Torres, the co-founder of Burn Pits 360 and who helped translate for Guillen's mother, Gloria Guillen.

Guillen was murdered by a fellow soldier in last April and was among those honored with a picture on the bus. Her family was in attendance to see the Corpus Christi community pay tribute.

"It means the world to her it's very emotional and it's a heartache for her and her family, but she is grateful for Corpus Christi recognizing and honoring her. She not only wants her to be honored here in the Coastal Bend, but throughout the nation for the sacrifice she made and in honor of our future soldiers that continue to serve," said Torres as she translated for Gloria Guillen.

If you're a veteran or know someone who is, you can get connected with the American GI Forum here.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.