Investigative committee from Texas House holding hearing on Uvalde shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — A three-person committee from the Texas House investigating the May 24 shooting in Uvalde is holding a hearing on the tragedy Thursday.

House Speaker Dade Phelan established the committee, consisting of Rep. Dustin Burrows, Rep. Joe Moody and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman, on June 3. Committee members will examine evidence from the shooting and hold discussions with Texas Department of Public Safety members, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

“The fact we still do not have an accurate picture of what exactly happened in Uvalde is an outrage,” Phelan previously said in a statement. “Every day, we receive new information that conflicts with previous reports, making it not only difficult for authorities to figure out next steps, but for the grieving families of the victims to receive closure. I established this investigative committee for the dedicated purpose of gathering as much information and evidence as possible to help inform the House’s response to this tragedy and deliver desperately needed answers to the people of Uvalde and the State of Texas.”

The committee is allowed to subpoena as well as "conduct depositions and initiate discovery," a June 3 press release said, and their meetings will be held away from the public eye during the executive session.

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, leaving 21 people dead and others injured.

Dustin Burrows of the House Investigative Committee begins by saying “answers will come” from this investigation. Sitting in the front row is @TxDPS Director Steven McCraw, who in Uvalde said wrong decisions were made the day of the #RobbElementary shooting. @KVUE https://t.co/VeL0q3TVFz pic.twitter.com/Dw049YnEst — Natalie Haddad (@natalieontv) June 9, 2022

Law enforcement has received backlash for their actions that day, including waiting for an extended period of time before entering the classroom where the shooter was located. In a May 27 conference, Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said officers believed they were dealing with a barricaded individual rather than an active shooter.

