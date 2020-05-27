CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Researches at TAMUCC are encouraging residents in the Coastal Bend to use face coverings as businesses and public places re open. Their recommendation is being back by a new study conducted in Hong Kong.

According to the University the study has confirmed that wearing face masks is a major prevention strategy to contain the spreading of the virus.

“A study conducted on hamsters released May 17 by the Department of Microbiology at the University of Hong Kong found that wearing a face mask can significantly reduce the transmission of COVID-19,” said Associate Professor and Interim Chair of the Department of Population Health & Health Systems Leadership at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Dr. Meng Zhao.

The study is a first of its kind, using hamsters to provide evidence of how effective it is to wear a face covering.

According to the University the experiment "Found that the coronavirus’ transmission rate via respiratory droplets or airborne particles dropped by as much as 75% when surgical masks were used."

Researchers chose hamsters because they have similar enzyme receptors to humans.

Dr. Laura Monahan, Assistant Professor and Interim Chair of the Department of Women, Children and Family Health Sciences at A&M-Corpus Christi, noted that the findings are significant when considering specific characteristics of the virus.

According to the University the CDC "states that recent studies show a significant number of those with the coronavirus lack symptoms, and those who eventually develop symptoms can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms."

“Thus, the virus can spread between people in close proximity – speaking, coughing, or sneezing – even when those people are not showing symptoms,” Said Dr. Monahan.

The CDC recommends wearing face coverings in public, social distancing and washing hands thoroughly.

Dr. Zhao is a member of the Joint Taskforce studying the COVID-19 epidemic in the Coastal Bend in coordination with the City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County.

According to the University "The taskforce reported late last week that infections are presently expanding with a transmission rate of 1.3 to 1.6 people infected per carrier."

“While this is a much smaller rate than the 2.8 transmission rate that would take place without precautions, the epidemic is still expanding,” said Dr. Philippe Tissot, Interim Director of the Conrad Blucher Institute at A&M-Corpus Christi and a member of the taskforce.

Dr. Tissot said measure like wearing masks is needed "to compensate our increased social contacts and to bring us back to a transmission rate below 1, such as was the case in mid-April."

According to the University a low transmission rate of "1.3 to 1.6 can result in a total of 17 people being infected per carrier over the course of a month. The much higher infection rate of 2.8 can result in 95 people being infected per carrier in just a month."

Dr. Zhao advice on the process of choosing and using face coverings.

Wear face masks made of tight-weave cotton, or bandanas

Wear them correctly

Wash the mask after each use

maintain social distance and wash your hands

"This could have a significant effect on the number of needed ICU beds and ventilators and help to decrease the number of casualties in the Coastal Bend.” Said Dr.Zhao.

Dr. Zhao also reminded residents not to use surgical or N95 masks that are needed by health care providers.