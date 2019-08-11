CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation reports that on average 10 people are killed every single day on Texas roads.

In 2018, 1 out of 4 deaths were caused by drunk driving, only because of the choice drivers made behind the wheel.

Texas Department of Transportation has issued a challenge, #EndTheStreakTX. They urge the public to share the hashtag in any form they want and then tag and challenge 10 others to do the same.

The challenge comes in light of data released by TDT that it’s been 19 years of daily deaths on Texas roads.

"We need all Texans to commit to doing their part in helping us end the streak of daily deaths", stated TDT officials.

Texas Department of Transportation advises the public to be smart, and plan ahead for a sober ride when consuming alcohol, especially with the holidays around the corner.

Accidents on the road caused by drunk drivers are totally preventable, but the help of the community is needed.

The goal of the challenge is to bring awareness to safety on Texas roads. Be cautious, follow the speed limit, wear your seatbelt, do not text and drive, and more importantly, do not drive while intoxicated.

