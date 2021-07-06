Calallen Lady Cats come up short of state championship

The Calallen Lady Cats took the field against the Liberty Lady Panthers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Lady Cats took the field Saturday morning in the state championship game against the Liberty Lady Panthers.



The game was moved up to 11:00 a.m. to try and beat some thunderstorms, but the clouds moved in and caused a two-hour delay.



The cats would strike first and take a three nothing lead in the top of the third, but liberty would come back and take a four to three lead in the bottom half of the inning.

The cats couldn’t make a comeback in the end. They come up short losing to Liberty by a score of 10 to 3. Congratulations on a well-played season to the lady cats from Calallen.

