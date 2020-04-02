CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3News is kicking off our February 2020 Driving You Crazy bracket with two streets that are heavily traveled by Corpus Christi drivers.

We hit Nesbitt Drive at Gollihar to find cracked roads, potholes at least one foot long, and dips along the shoulders. Bumpy patches test your hubcaps' resolve at every spin.

We didn't have to go far to find the next Pandora of potholes. Prinston Drive, just a stone's throw from the Kiii-TV studios, has no shortage of rocks at its Mt. Vernon intersection. It's a pothole-palooza with more craters than the dark side of the moon.

So let us know which of these roads is Driving You Crazy!

To vote, click here.

