CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting Friday, Oct. 11, drivers can expect some delays along Everhart Road between Cain and Bonner drives.

Weather permitting, American Electric Power Texas crews will be working in that area and will require a temporary closure of Everhart's northbound right lane.

The closures will take place between 9 a.m.-6 p.m. each workday and are expected to continue for two weeks or until the work is complete.

Drivers should use caution in the area and expect delays due to construction.

