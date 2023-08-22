LIVE BLOG: Corpus Christi Emergency Operations Center, TxDOT monitoring conditions as Tropical Storm Harold moves into South Texas

Tropical Storm Harold is expected to bring heavy rain to South Texas Tuesday. Here is the most updated information.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tropical Storm Harold is approaching the Coastal Bend. This article will have news updates. For full weather updates, click here.

6:40 a.m

TxDOT is monitoring road conditions in the Coastal Bend. Rickey Daily joined First Edition to give an update on conditions.

6:20 a.m.

The Corpus Christi Emergency Operations Center is ready for any potential impacts from Tropical Storm Harold. The head of the EOC, Billy Delgado, joined First Edition to give an update on what they're expecting.

6:12 a.m.

We are keeping an eye on power outages in the Coastal Bend. As of 6:15 a.m.:

Corpus Christi - 4 outages affecting 95 customers (largest is 59 on Southside on Yorktown Blvd between Staples St and Everhart Rd)

Port Aransas - 23 outages affecting 60 customers (largest is 21 outages affecting 46 customers in Palmilla Beach resort community)

TOTAL - 27 outages affecting 155 customers in the Coastal Bend.

6:05 a.m.

Meteorologist Carly Smith gives an update on wind and wave conditions in the Coastal Bend.

6:00 a.m.

Wind is starting to pick up on Padre Island as Tropical Storm Harold moves in. Here's a look at conditions as of 6 a.m.

5:53 a.m.

Some flights at Corpus Christi International Airport have been canceled. If you have plans to travel today, be sure to check your flight before you head out the door.

5:40 a.m.

Heavy rain is falling at the 3NEWS studio. Be careful of flooded roadways if you must be out on the roads this morning as the rain will continue.

5:15 a.m.

3NEWS Reporter Simoné Simpson is live on Padre Island as waves begin to pick up ahead of Tropical Storm Harold.

4:56 a.m.

Tropical Storm Harold's forecast cone has shifted slightly to the south and is expected to make landfall near Port Mansfield. Here's the latest:

4:27 a.m.

Rain has started falling in Corpus Christi as the first bands of Tropical Storm Harold come into the area. Be sure not to drive in any standing water. Turn around, don't drown! Click here for more info on flood dangers.

4:20 a.m.

Schools across the Coastal Bend have delayed or canceled classes Tuesday. For an updated list, click here.

4 a.m.

The forecast for Tropical Storm Harold has shifted south this morning. Landfall is still south of Baffin Bay, but closer to the Valley.

Impacts are still very similar for the Coastal Bend. Even though we are outside of the cone, tropical storm conditions are still possible. We are still expecting 1-4 inches of rain for most of the area with 2-4 mostly Kingsville and south of there.

The heaviest rain will be between now and 11 a.m.